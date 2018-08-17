Rangers' Mike Minor: Scratched from Friday start
Minor (back stiffness) has been scratched from his scheduled start Friday against the Angels.
Drew Hutchison will be moved up in the rotation to make the start in place of Minor. The veteran lefty hasn't been placed on the disabled list, so there is still a chance that Minor is merely pushed back. More information on Minor figures to be available in the coming days.
