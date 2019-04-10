Minor didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out five in a 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The veteran southpaw was in line for his second win until Jose Leclerc blew the save in the ninth inning. Minor threw 62 of 99 pitches for strikes while generating 16 swinging strikes en route to his second straight quality start, and the only blemishes on his performance were solo shots by Nick Ahmed and John Ryan Murphy. Minor will take a 3.86 ERA and 15:6 K:BB through 18.2 innings into his next outing.