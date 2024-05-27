The Rangers have yet to decide whether Eovaldi (groin) will require a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated from the 15-day injured list, MLB.com reports.

Eovaldi has been on the shelf since May 3 with a strained right groin. Though Eovaldi didn't return from the IL in the minimum 15 days like manager Bruce Bochy had initially suggested could be the case, the veteran right-hander might be able to avoid a rehab assignment prior to being activated. He traveled with the Rangers this weekend and threw a bullpen session Friday at Target Field, and he'll presumably be reassessed when the team returns to Arlington ahead of its two-game home series versus the Diamondbacks that begins Tuesday.