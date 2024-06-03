Eovaldi will start Monday's game against the Tigers at Globe Life Field.

Eovaldi returned from the 15-day injured list last Tuesday and took back his spot in the Texas rotation, but he covered just three innings and tossed 37 pitches in the Rangers' 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks. Because Eovaldi didn't go on a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated, the Rangers deliberately limited his workload in what was his first start since May 2. Eovaldi didn't report any renewed discomfort with his right groin coming out of the outing against the Diamondbacks, so he should be in store for a more typical starter's workload Monday.