Eovaldi (3-2) allowed a run on five hits and a walk over six innings Tuesday, striking out seven and earning a win over Boston.

Eovaldi worked through five shutout frames before the Red Sox finally broke through with a run in the sixth inning. He tossed 65 of 90 pitches for strikes and generated a season-high 18 whiffs. Eovaldi has produced four straight quality starts and has six total in eight outings, resulting in a dominant 2.03 ERA over 48.2 innings. He's also punched out at least seven batters in four consecutive outings and now owns a ridiculous 53:4 K:BB. Eovaldi will look to continue his hot streak in his next appearance, which is lined up to be in Detroit this weekend.