Eovaldi (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Phillies, allowing five runs on eight hits and no walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out seven.

It wasn't Eovaldi's finest performance versus a formidable Phillies lineup, as he yielded three extra-base hits (two home runs). Additionally, the veteran right-hander matched his season-worst marks in runs and hits from a year ago. Eovaldi, who was able to throw 80 pitches in his season debut, will be trying to right the ship and further up his pitch count in Baltimore against the Orioles for his second scheduled start of the season next week.