Eovaldi pitched six innings against the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out eight batters in a no-decision.

Eovaldi racked up an impressive 16 swinging strikes and allowed just one extra-base hit, but he got little support from Texas' offense. Nonetheless, this was another standout performance by the right-hander -- he's now picked up a quality start in five of his seven outings so far this season, including in each of his past three appearances. Eovaldi ranks 10th among qualified MLB starters with a 2.11 ERA on the campaign and leads the league with a 0.77 WHIP while posting a sterling 46:3 K:BB over 42.2 innings. He's projected for a road tilt in Boston his next time out.