Eovaldi (1-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out five in five innings in a loss to the Mariners on Sunday.

Eovaldi got off to a rough start by allowing a two-run homer to Cal Raleigh in the opening frame. From there, he was able to settle in and retired 14 of the next 15 hitters he faced. Eovaldi was sent back out for the sixth but failed to record an out and was eventually replaced by Hoby Milner with the based loaded. Eovaldi has now failed to go more than five innings in consecutive starts. He's also hit four batters and has just seven strikeouts after compiling a 17:0 K:BB in his first two starts of the year. Eovaldi will look to bounce back his next time out when the Dodgers come to town for a weekend series.