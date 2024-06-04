Eovaldi did not factor into the decision in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers, allowing one run on three hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Eovaldi allowed a solo home run to Jake Rogers in the third inning but was otherwise fantastic, leaving the game in a 1-1 tie with two outs in the sixth. Eovaldi was pulled just shy of a quality start at 71 pitches, as he is getting eased back in after returning from the injured list (groin) on May 28. Through nine starts, Eovaldi now owns a 2.70 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 53:19 K:BB and will aim to continue building up his pitch count against the Giants this weekend.