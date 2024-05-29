Eovaldi allowed two runs on five hits and struck out two without walking a batter over three innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Eovaldi wasn't sent on a rehab assignment and was reportedly on a pitch count for his return from a groin strain. The right-hander ended up throwing 37 pitches (27 strikes) in his first start since May 2. Eovaldi is at a 2.84 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 46:19 K:BB through 44.1 innings over eight starts this season. Given his limited workload Tuesday, Eovaldi may need to be stretched out over the next couple of weeks. That may make it tough for him to qualify for the win in his next projected start. It's possible Eovaldi pitches again this weekend versus Miami, as Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports Andrew Heaney -- who threw 2.1 innings in relief Tuesday -- could be used as a long reliever while the Rangers' schedule doesn't require them to have five starters.