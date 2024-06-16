Eovaldi (3-3) allowed four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six over three innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Mariners.

Eovaldi needed 75 pitches (46 strikes) to get through three innings, and the Rangers weren't able to get him off the hook for the loss. It's possible the Rangers are still taking it easy on him after a groin injury sidelined him for much of May. Eovaldi has allowed nine runs over 18.2 innings across four starts since he returned from the injured list. He's at a 3.15 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 64:24 K:BB through 60 innings over 11 starts this season. He's projected for a tough home matchup versus the Royals in his next start.