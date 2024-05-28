Eovaldi (groin) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and will start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, but Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said the right-hander will be on an unspecified pitch count, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.
The 34-year-old suffered the groin strain during his May 2 start against Washington and will rejoin the big-league rotation without embarking on a rehab assignment. Eovaldi shouldn't be expected to pitch deep into Tuesday's contest given the workload limitations.
