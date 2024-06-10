Eovaldi (3-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings against the Giants. He struck out five.

Eovaldi was staked to a 5-0 lead after two and cruised through seven, merely allowing single runs in each of the third and fourth innings as he rolled to his third victory. More importantly, he was also extended to near his full workload, completing seven innings in 90 pitches after tossing 37 and 71 in his previous two starts following a nearly four-week stint on the IL with a groin injury. It was the seventh start out of 10 for Eovaldi with at least five innings while allowing two or fewer runs. He'll carry a 2.68 ERA and 1.09 WHIP into his next start, likely to take place next weekend when the Rangers travel to Seattle for a weekend showdown against the Mariners.