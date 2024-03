Lowe reported tightness in his side before the Rangers' Cactus League game against Arizona on Thursday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lowe's side caused him to be scratched in favor of Jared Walsh, but manager Bruce Bochy didn't seem too concerned about Lowe's condition. Lowe is 3-for-18 with two RBI across seven games so far this spring, and his absence from the lineup will likely be brief.