Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that Lowe will need "about 30 [at-bats], could be more" during his minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the 10-day injured list, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After kicking off his rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco last Friday, Lowe looked as though he could be ready to rejoin the Rangers by the weekend. However, Bochy's comments suggest that the Rangers are planning for Lowe to have a more extended stay in the minors to get his timing back at the plate before reinstalling him as their everyday first baseman. Lowe has since shifted his assignment to Triple-A Round Rock and has gotten in 16 at-bats over five total minor-league games, recording just one hit (a home run) while drawing two walks. If Bochy sticks to his estimate of Lowe needing about 30 at-bats before being activated, the 28-year-old seems poised to remain with Round Rock through the weekend before rejoining the Rangers for the start of their homestand next Tuesday.