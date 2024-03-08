Lowe is expected to be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks after being diagnosed with a right oblique strain, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Lowe had to be scratched from Thursday's lineup after reporting oblique soreness and an MRI has revealed a strain. The severity of the strain is not clear, but even a low-grade oblique strain can cost a player multiple weeks. Jared Walsh and Justin Foscue have handled first base for the Rangers the last few days, with Walsh looking like the "leading candidate" to fill in for Lowe based in his strong spring, per Wilson. Manager Bruce Bochy also listed Blaine Crim, Ezequiel Duran, Josh Smith and Davis Wendzel as options at first, although Duran and Smith could be needed more at shortstop if Corey Seager (groin) isn't ready. It's also possible Lowe's absence would give Wyatt Langford a better shot to crack the Opening Day roster.