Lowe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Mets.
Lowe swatted his 11th homer in 70 games, which puts him on a pace to surpass the 18 he hit over 157 games in 2021. The increased power is no fluke. Lowe's launch angle increased from 5.0 to 8.8 from last season to 2022, while the first baseman is hitting more line drives (30%, up from 21%) and fewer groundballs (46%, down from 55%). Lowe's coming off a banner June, during which he posted a slash of .307/.346/.564 with seven home runs, 16 RBI and 14 runs scored.