Lowe (oblique) took part in batting practice Friday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Lowe started the season on the 10-day injured list after being diagnosed with a right oblique strain in spring training. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy noted that Lowe will likely face live pitching in the next few days, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, so a minor-league rehab assignment doesn't appear far off.