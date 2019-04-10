Wisdom started at third base and went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Arizona.

Wisdom got the start as Asdrubel Cabrera was given the day off after criss-crossing the country to be sworn in as an American citizen in Miami (Fla.). Cabrera is expected to play Wednesday while Wisdom retreats to bench duty. In addition to backup duty at third base, Wisdom will share first base with Logan Forsythe while Ronald Guzman (hamstring) is sidelined on the 10-day injured list.