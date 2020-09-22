site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Still absent from lineup
Guzman (hamstring) isn't starting Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
Guzman left Sunday's game with right hamstring tightness, and he'll remain sidelined once again for the series opener against Arizona. Sherten Apostel will take over at first base Tuesday.
