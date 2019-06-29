Rangers' Rougned Odor: Leaves with cramp
Odor was removed from Friday night's game in the ninth inning with a left hamstring cramp, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports.
Odor felt the cramp after leading off the ninth inning with a single and was replaced by pinch runner Danny Santana. The Rangers have an afternoon game in Tampa on Saturday, so it would not be surprising to see Odor take a seat even though manager Chris Woodward doesn't feel the injury is serious. "He passed all the tests," Woodward said. "But we won't really know until he shows up [Saturday]. We'll see if there's any kind of soreness there. If anything, it's a very, very, very mild strain." Santana is the likely fill-in at second base if Odor is unavailable Saturday.
