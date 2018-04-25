Rangers' Ryan Rua: Recalled from Round Rock
Rua was called up from Triple-A Round Rock prior to Wednesday's game against Oakland.
In a slew of moves, the Rangers placed Adrian Beltre on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain, activated Doug Fister (hip) and optioned Matt Bush to Round Rock. Over 16 games with Texas this season, Rua is slashing .178/.208/.267 with one extra-base hit and three RBI, while striking out 14 times in 49 plate appearances. He will likely be utilized out of a reserve role moving forward.
