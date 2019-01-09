Miller signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Rangers on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Miller spent most of the 2018 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, making just five appearances (four starts) and struggling to a 10.69 ERA and 2.00 WHIP across 16 innings before being non-tendered by the Diamondbacks in the offseason. Despite his struggles over the past three seasons (5-18 record, 6.35 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 109:62 K:BB across 139 innings), Miller figures to get a chance to start in Texas, which could make him worth a late-round flier.

More News
Our Latest Stories