Calhoun started in left field and went 0-for-2 in Friday's win over the Mariners.

Calhoun got the start under interim manager Don Wakamatsu, who will guide the Rangers over the final 10 games after previous manager Jeff Banister was fired Friday. Calhoun was not getting consistent at-bats under Banister, so his start Friday could signal a shift under Wakamatsu, or it could have merely been a matchup opportunity for the left-handed-hitting outfielder against right-hander Erasmo Ramirez.