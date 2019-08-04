Calhoun went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

The 24-year-old finally seems to be comfortable in the majors, slashing .310/.355/.724 in seven games since his latest promotion with three homers and eight RBI. Calhoun now sports an .868 OPS and eight home runs in 33 games for Texas this season, and he appears to have locked down the starting job in left field for the moment.

