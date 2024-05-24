Langford (hamstring) will begin his minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Langford landed on the 10-day injured list May 6 due to a strained right hamstring he sustained against the Royals on May 4. The 22-year-old may only need a couple of rehab outings over the weekend before rejoining the big club, barring any setbacks. Prior to his injury, Langford was slashing .224/.295/.293 with one home run and 11 RBI over 129 plate appearances.