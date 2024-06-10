Langford went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI during Sunday's win over the Giants.

Langford recorded his fourth multi-hit game in the last nine while collecting his fifth and sixth RBI over that same span. Langford is showing to show some positive signs after a slow start to the season, lifting his average to .234 with Sunday's effort and hitting .286 with a double and two triples over this most recent nine-game stretch.