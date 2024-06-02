Langford went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in a 7-0 win against the Marlins on Saturday.

Langford singled and scored a run in the fourth inning then added a two-run base hit in the ninth. In four games since returning from the injured list with a hamstring strain, Langford has posted two multi-hit efforts and totaled four RBI. Langford's current slash line of .229/.292/.290 has obviously been disappointing, but he appears healthy and has started each game since his return from the injured list on May 28.