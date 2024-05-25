Langford (hamstring) served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored for Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.
Langford kicked off a rehab assignment as the DH for the Express and batted leadoff to ensure the maximum amount of plate appearances. The Rangers will probably want to see him play the field before activating him. Round Rock continues its series with games Saturday and Sunday, which could be enough to have Langford ready for Tuesday's series-opener against the Diamondbacks.
