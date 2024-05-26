Langford (hamstring) is batting leadoff and starting in left field for Triple-A Round Rock in what could be his final rehab appearance Sunday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

The Rangers could use a spark in the lineup, and with Langford playing the field in back-to-back games, it would seem his hamstring is responding well. Texas is off Monday, so Langford's status may not be known until Tuesday.