Langford is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

The prized rookie will take a seat for the first time this season, ending a streak of 11 consecutive starts to begin his big-league career. Travis Jankowski will enter the lineup at designated hitter in place of Langford, who is hitting .261 with zero home runs, zero steals, six RBI and four runs across his first 51 big-league plate appearances.