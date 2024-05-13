Langford (hamstring) said Monday that he's now able to run at about 85-to-90 percent speed, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Langford also added that he began swinging a bat this past Friday. The next step for the rookie will be to incorporate more explosive running to test out his strained right hamstring. It's been just one week of a projected 3-to-4 week absence for Langford, so he's still got a ways to go.