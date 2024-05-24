Langford (hamstring) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 22-year-old has been sidelined nearly three weeks by a strained hamstring but is in the latter stages of his rehab program. Assuming Langford is able to get in a couple games this weekend, he could rejoin the Rangers for the upcoming two-game series versus the Diamondbacks, which begins Tuesday.