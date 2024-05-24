Langford (hamstring) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 22-year-old has been sidelined nearly three weeks by a strained hamstring but is in the latter stages of his rehab program. Assuming Langford is able to get in a couple games this weekend, he could rejoin the Rangers for the upcoming two-game series versus the Diamondbacks, which begins Tuesday.
More News
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Running at 85-to-90 percent•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Officially lands on IL•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Headed for multi-week absence•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Held out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Departs with hamstring tightness•
-
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Receiving Friday off•