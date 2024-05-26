Langford (hamstring) started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a run scored for Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.
Langford, who began his rehab assignment Friday as the DH, moved to the field Saturday and played five innings. The Rangers, who have lost six straight and 12 of the last 14, could fast-track Langford's return to Tuesday, when Texas opens a two-game set against Arizona. A sign of that would be Langford starting in the outfield for a second straight day, when Round Rock finishes its series against Sugar Land on Sunday.
