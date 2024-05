Langford exited Saturday's game against the Royals in the fifth inning due to right hamstring tightness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Langford slowed up noticeably while trying to beat out a dribbler in front of the plate in the top of the fifth inning and was removed for defense prior to the bottom of the frame. The rookie figures to be sent for an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Langford was hitless in three plate appearances Saturday before being lifted.