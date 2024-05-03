site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Receiving Friday off
RotoWire Staff
Langford is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals.
Langford started the previous 15 games and will receive a day to reset after he posted a .542 OPS during that stretch. Travis Jankowski will bat eighth as the designated hitter Friday for Texas.
