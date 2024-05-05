Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said after Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Royals that Langford (hamstring) is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks and will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Jackson Stone of MLB.com reports.

An MRI confirmed that Langford sustained a right hamstring strain in Saturday's 15-4 win, and he now looks in line to miss the rest of May while recovering from the injury. The 22-year-old rookie has typically served as the Rangers' primary designated hitter this season, but Texas could rotate a number of players at the DH spot while opening up opportunities in the infield for Ezequiel Duran. Langford had gotten off to a slow start to his big-league career before suffering the injury, as he carried a .224 batting average to go with one home run and one stolen base over his first 31 games.