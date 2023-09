Langford will be promoted from High-A Hickory to Double-A Frisco on Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Langford was selected by the Rangers with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, and he's earned a promotion following a relatively short stint with the High-A club. Over 23 games at Hickory, he slashed .329/.455/.610 with four homers, 19 runs, 13 RBI and seven steals.