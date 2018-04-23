Hechavarria went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a win over the Twins on Sunday.

Hechavarria's 401-foot shot to left in the sixth plated Joey Wendle and Jesus Sucre, snapping a 3-3 tie in the process. The defensive specialist has been making plenty of noise with the bat lately despite often hitting out of the bottom of the order, hitting safely in six straight games while compiling six of his 11 RBI on the season over that span, as well.