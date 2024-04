Rortvedt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rortvedt will retreat to the bench after he started behind the plate in each of the Rays' last three games while going 2-for-9 with a walk. Though the 26-year-old may still be in a timeshare at catcher with Rene Pinto, the playing time has been tilting in Rortvedt's favor of late.