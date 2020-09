Snell (4-1) fired 5.1 scoreless innings Friday as he earned the win against the Red Sox. He allowed five hits and two walks while striking out five.

Snell was charged with his first loss of the year in his last outing, but he bounced back with a sharp performance against Boston. It was the southpaw's first scoreless appearance in nearly a month as he now carries a 3.23 ERA and 50:14 K:BB over 39 innings this season. His next start should be in Baltimore on Thursday.