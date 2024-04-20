Snell (0-3) took the loss Friday against Arizona, allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

Snell continued to look rusty in his outing Friday, allowing nine hits, a mark he hasn't reached since a June 16, 2021 start against in Colorado. The 31-year-old lefty has struggled tremendously out of the gate, generating an 11.57 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB in 11.2 innings. Snell looks to get back on track in his next start, slated to be against the Mets at home.