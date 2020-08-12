Snell said that he expects to be capped at around five innings or 75 pitches during Wednesday's start against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays have been deliberately building Snell up slowly since the start of summer camp after he was bothered by elbow discomfort during spring training. He's thrown 46, 53 and 59 pitches in his first three starts, so he'll take another small step forward by adding around 15 more pitches to his workload restriction. While Snell turned in his sharpest outing yet his last time out Aug. 7 against the Yankees by striking out five over three no-hit innings, his limited workloads have prevented him from factoring into a decision this season. He'll have a better chance at securing a win if he pitches effectively over five innings Wednesday, but the Rays' reluctance to let him work deep into the game will still limit his overall appeal in DFS contests.