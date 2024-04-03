Rays manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that he's hopeful Lowe (oblique) will be ready to return to the lineup Saturday in Colorado, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe exited Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers due to left side tightness, but Cash said the second baseman wanted to remain in the game. The manager hopes that the team's off day Thursday combined with a left-hander starting for the Rockies on Friday will allow Lowe sufficient rest before he can return to action Saturday. Side injuries can be tricky, though, so an eventual stint on the injured list can't be ruled out.