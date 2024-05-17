Lowe (oblique) will resume his rehab assignment Saturday at Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lowe initially landed on the injured list April 12 with a strained right oblique, and he played four rehab games in the minors before a setback temporarily halted his assignment Sunday. Now that he's been cleared to get back on the field, the plan is for Lowe to play two more games with Durham before returning to Tampa Bay on Monday ahead of its upcoming series against the Red Sox.
