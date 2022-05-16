Rays manager Kevin Cash said Monday that Lowe is dealing with a lower-back issue and will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The injury explains why Lowe isn't in the lineup Monday against the Tigers and likely explains why he was scratched for undisclosed reasons ahead of Saturday's loss to the Blue Jays. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but the Rays should have more information on that front after Lowe visits a doctor Monday, according to Topkin. The Rays plan to call up Isaac Paredes from Triple-A Durham to replace Lowe on the 26-man active roster, but because Paredes isn't scheduled to arrive in Tampa Bay until Tuesday, the team is expected to wait a day before officially deactivating Lowe.