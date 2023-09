Lowe (knee) is absent from the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Lowe was lifted from Thursday's game against the Angels after fouling a ball off his right knee. While he is undoubtedly still sore, there's been no indication to this point that it could be more than a day-to-day type injury. Isaac Paredes will slide over to second base Friday, with Curtis Mead getting the call at the hot corner.