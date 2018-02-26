Rays' C.J. Cron: Little risk of platoon

Cron is likely to be a full-time starter for the Rays, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

After being acquired by Tampa Bay, it was thought that Cron might be set for a role as the short side of a platoon with the left-handed Brad Miller, but manager Kevin Cash says he wants to give Cron a full-time role. Even with full-time at-bats, Cron is unlikely to be a major fantasy producer, as he owns a career .262/.307/.449 slash line and has hit just 24 home runs per 600 plate appearances, a mediocre total for a first baseman. But in AL-only and deep mixed leagues where everyone who plays regularly is an asset, this news should raise Cron's stock somewhat.

