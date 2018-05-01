Rays' C.J. Cron: Slugs go-ahead homer in win
Cron went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead, ninth-inning two-run home run in a win over the Tigers on Monday.
With the pitchers' duel between Jacob Faria and Jordan Zimmerman mired in a scoreless tie heading into the visitors' half of the ninth, Cron blasted a Shane Greene offering 401 feet to right center with Denard Span aboard, giving the Rays a 2-0 lead. The round tripper extended Cron's hitting streak to eight games, a span during which he's racked up five of his seven homers on the season.
