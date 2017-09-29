Roe gave up an earned run on a solo home run over an inning in Thursday's 9-6 win over the Yankees.

Roe allowed a 396-foot shot to Aaron Hicks in the ninth, the first earned run he'd surrendered in a Rays uniform. The 30-year-old right-hander had allowed just two hits over 6.2 innings across seven September appearances prior to Thursday's outing, making a strong case to potentially compete for a bullpen role next spring.