Rays' Chaz Roe: Gives up long ball in victory
Roe gave up an earned run on a solo home run over an inning in Thursday's 9-6 win over the Yankees.
Roe allowed a 396-foot shot to Aaron Hicks in the ninth, the first earned run he'd surrendered in a Rays uniform. The 30-year-old right-hander had allowed just two hits over 6.2 innings across seven September appearances prior to Thursday's outing, making a strong case to potentially compete for a bullpen role next spring.
